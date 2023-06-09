Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 64.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

