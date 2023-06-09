Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.07 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PVH by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Stock Down 1.1 %

PVH opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

About PVH



PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

