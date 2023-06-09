Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.08 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.