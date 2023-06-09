Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.09 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.