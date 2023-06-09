Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,710,106 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $11,864,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 874,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,441 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

