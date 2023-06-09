Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,818,000 after buying an additional 248,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,619,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $42.23 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

