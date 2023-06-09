Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Nordson by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Nordson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nordson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Nordson by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $232.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $226.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.