Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.18 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Further Reading

