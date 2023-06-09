Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,014.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,014.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $276,167 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

See Also

