Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $115.31. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

