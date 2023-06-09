Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $132.37.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

