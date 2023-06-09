Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

About Trimble

Shares of TRMB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.