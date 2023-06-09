Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,237,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $70.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.