Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Universal Display by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $147.43 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

