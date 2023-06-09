Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $155.96 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.