Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHLA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

