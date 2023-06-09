Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWK stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

