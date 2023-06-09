Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in WNS by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in WNS by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. WNS has a 52-week low of $68.13 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.