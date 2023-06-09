Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 20,794 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 362.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,103,000 after acquiring an additional 375,416 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $7,459,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.