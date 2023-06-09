Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,311 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Park National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $62,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Park National Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

PRK stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.