Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,564 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

