Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,058 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,000,400 shares of company stock valued at $172,276,766 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.