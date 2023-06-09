Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,383 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Chemours by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Chemours Stock Down 3.4 %

CC stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

