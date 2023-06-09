Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,930 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EQT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

