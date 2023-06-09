Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 8,479 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

