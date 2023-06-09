Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNB. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in F.N.B. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,402,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 304,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.6 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.