Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Novanta by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $168.31 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.