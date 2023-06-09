Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $40.63 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

