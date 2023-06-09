Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE AX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

