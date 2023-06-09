Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,292,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 240,986 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.