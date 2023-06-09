Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.60. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

