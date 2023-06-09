Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,358,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

