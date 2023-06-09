Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,358,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.
Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Callon Petroleum Profile
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.