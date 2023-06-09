Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $282,534.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Confluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
