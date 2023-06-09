Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $282,534.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

