ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.50.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of CNVVY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

