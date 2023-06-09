Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

