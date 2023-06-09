Creative Planning Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGCO were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.77 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average of $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.