Creative Planning Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.6 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

