Creative Planning Has $662,000 Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 46.97%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

