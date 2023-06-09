Creative Planning Has $696,000 Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Middleby were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Middleby Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Middleby

Middleby stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.