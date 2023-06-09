Creative Planning Purchases 1,183 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,196 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB opened at $374.67 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $398.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

