Creative Planning Reduces Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Couchbase Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

