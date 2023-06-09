Creative Planning Sells 1,148 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roku were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Roku by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roku by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Roku by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $959,026 over the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $101.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

