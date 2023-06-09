CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 89,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 345,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

