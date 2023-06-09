CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 452.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $44.69 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

