Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) PT Lowered to GBX 58

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Currys Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Currys has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.
Currys Company Profile
