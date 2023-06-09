DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $106,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $134.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

