Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $64.42

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.42, but opened at $67.00. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 659,381 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.