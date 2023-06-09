Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

