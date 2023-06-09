Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

