Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.5 %

DLMAF stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

